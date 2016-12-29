Home

 Our Ojai cam is the latest victim in the wake of the July 2014 water main break that flooded the Ojai Playhouse and Jester. The building's owner, who has donated the spot for the camera and its related equipment for many years, shut off the utilities needed to operate the camera pending a resolution of his effort to get Golden State Water Company to pay for the needed repairs. We appreciate your patience as we look for a suitable temporary location.

Click here to view a current pdf of the print version (green edition) of the Ojai Valley News as well as two years of back issues.

News from around the Ojai Valley

Man arrested in Creek Road attack

Published on Thursday, 29 December 2016
Bill Warner, Ojai Valley News reporter
A Ventura man remained in custody Thursday, charged with a Dec. 21 stabbing on Creek Road.
Colin Meyer, 36, was booked into the Ventura County Main Jail after being arrested Dec. 22 in Ventura.

Our favorite headlines of 2016

Published on Thursday, 29 December 2016

Cross purposes: Oak View landmark is no longer adequate says Verizon

• About plans to expand a cell tower at the 25-foot white cross in Oak View.

On the beach in curlers

• Under a photo of a surfer riding a large wave during a storm system that brought high surf to area beaches but no rain to Ojai.

Smoke gets in their ayes: Supervisors vote to form marijuana advisory group

Miles ahead: Nordhoff has CIF’s top-ranked wrestler

• About Mikayla Miles earning her fourth MVP award of the season.

2016: The year in review pt. 2

Published on Thursday, 29 December 2016
July 1
Italo is out of the running
Ed Italo will not return to Nordhoff High School’s track and ﬁeld program next year, according to Ojai Uniﬁed School District (OUSD) superintendent Hank Bangser.
Italo, who saw enormous success as Nordhoff’s sprint and middle-distance coach, informed Bangser via email Wednesday that, “… he had changed his mind about participating in the process of creating a new track and ﬁeld program,” said Bangser.
July 6
Racquet Club bear euthanized
A 300-pound, female black bear that wandered into the Ojai Valley Athletic Club (OVAC) facility Friday was euthanized after being seen by a wildlife veterinarian. An OVAC employee encountered the animal while cleaning the tennis court sidewalks, according to Ryan Gaston, OVAC general manager. The employee reported the bear hid next to an oak tree upon seeing him, added Gaston.
070516 aw ovac bear 4200
Ojai Valley News photo by Ashley Wilson
Department of Fish and Game ofﬁcer Jake Combs secures the bear’s legs.

2016: The year in review pt. 1

Published on Thursday, 29 December 2016
January 1
 El Niño storms will come late, hit hard experts say
A team of scientists from Columbia University presenting climate research last week estimated that the El Niño warming event currently building in the Paciﬁc Ocean will bring above-average rainfall to Southern California but later in the year than has been previously reported, likely from February to April. 
Ellis bail remains at $5 million
Murder suspect Brandon Ellis’ arraignment was continued Monday until Jan. 25 at 9 a.m., following a request from Ellis’ defense attorney for additional time to review reports associated with the case.
This marks the second time Ellis’ arraignment has been continued.
January 6
122916hobro m adanlaraphotos015
Ojai Valley News photo by Marie Eriel Hobro
Adan Lara memorialized
Ventura County Public Work Agency’s Department of Transportation employee, Sammy Noriega (above), walks back to his work truck after installing an Adan Lara Memorial Roadway sign Monday on Creek Road. A portion of the road was dedicated in honor of Adan Lara, a Department of Transportation employee who died Oct. 30 after being struck struck by a vehicle while directing trafﬁc in that area. The signs were installed on Creek Road west of Encino Drive and east of Highway 33. 

New water agency to hold its first meeting

Published on Thursday, 29 December 2016
Bill Warner, Ojai Valley News reporter
The Upper Ventura River Groundwater Agency (UVRGA) will hold its first meeting Jan. 5 in the board room of the Casitas Municipal Water District (CMWD). The agenda will include appointment of stakeholder representatives and officers for the Board of Directors.
Five area agencies are participating in the formation of the agency: the Meiners Oaks Water District, the Ventura River Water District, the city of Ventura, CMWD and the county of Ventura. Stakeholder directors will be chosen to represent environmental and agricultural interests.
Once the membership has been finalized, the board can appeal to the California Department of Water Resources for recognition as a groundwater sustainability agency.
The CMWD offices are at 1055 Ventura Ave. in Oak View. The meeting will begin at noon and is open to the public.

Sanitary district will study offering recycled water to residents

Published on Tuesday, 27 December 2016
Bill Warner, Ojai Valley News reporter
Recycling Ojai Valley wastewater will get some attention in the months ahead. Meeting Dec. 19, the Ojai Valley Sanitary District's (OVSD's) Board of Directors approved a feasibility study to look in to the possibilities.
“We've proposed to start a dialogue on whether we could do it,” OVSD General manager Jeff Palmer told the group. The District, he said, has received numerous calls from Valley residents who want to know why wastewater wasn't being recycled for irrigation. Having the feasibility study done would, among other things, would provide more informed replies to such inquiries.
The study will be conducted by Walnut Creek-based Carollo Engineers Inc., with costs not to exceed $25,265.

Simple act of kindness blossoms on the Vine

Published on Friday, 23 December 2016
122316 ab ovfs vine benefit
Ojai Valley News photo by Andra Belknap
Musicians (from left) Jared Bergmann, Josh Bergmann and Corey Highberg play The Vine Dec. 21 to benefit the Ojai Valley Family Shelter.
Andra Belknap, Ojai Valley News reporter
Sarah Arlon was celebrating the holidays Dec. 11 with three girlfriends. 
“We were doing it up at the Ojai Valley Inn!” she said.
As the group drove home along Ojai Avenue that evening, they spotted a woman carrying a suitcase, accompanied by her young daughter.
“We didn't know if they had a place to go or if they had missed the bus,”  said Arlon. “They said they were going to the shelter, I didn't know there even was a shelter.”
The woman and her daughter were heading to the Ojai Valley Family Shelter (OVFS), hosted that evening at St. Andrews' Episcopal Church.
See also: Family Shelter will open Dec. 1 Ojai Valley News, Nov. 30, 2016.

CPUC rules on Golden State Water Company rate case

Published on Thursday, 22 December 2016
Tim Dewar, Ojai Valley News publisher
The long-awaited rate case decision that determines how much Golden State Water Company (GSWC) will be able to extract from customers in its Ojai service area was released Dec. 21 by the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC).
Ojai Friends of Locally Owned Water (F.L.O.W.) attorney Ryan Blatz explained that while the CPUC authorized an enormous jump in the per-unit cost for water in 2016 compared to 2014, his group was also able to get more than $1.65 million in costs removed.

Parting ways: Ojai barber calling it quits after 49 years

Published on Thursday, 22 December 2016
122216 ab montgomery butler
Ojai Valley News photo by Andra Belknap
Duane Montgomery cuts Russ Sperry's hair in the foreground. “I wouldn't drive all this way for a second-rate hair cut!” said Sperry, who drove from Ventura. Brenton Butler works in the background.
Andra Belknap, Ojai Valley News reporter
Duane Montgomery will cut Sam Briglio's hair at 4 p.m. Dec. 22. It will be the final haircut of Montgomery's 49-year career.
“I had several guys wanting that last appointment,” said Montgomery. “I think my father used to cut (Briglio's) hair. He has two boys, I cut their hair. Now they're grown and married.”
Montgomery began cutting hair at the 312 N. Signal St. location alongside his parents when he was 19. 
“My father was a barber and my mother was a hairdresser. They built the building,” said Montgomery.

OBGMA votes to submit water plan to state

Published on Wednesday, 21 December 2016
Bill Warner, Ojai Valley News reporter
The Ojai Basin Groundwater Management Agency (OBGMA) has given itself the go-ahead to file its alternative to a groundwater sustainability plan. Meeting in special session Dec. 16, the OBGMA Board of Directors voted 4-1 to submit the report to the California Department of Water Resources (DWR).
“We've still got a lot to do,” OBGMA Board member Russ Baggerly said after the meeting. “We still have to fill out a complex template for online submission.” 
The report — known variously as the “alternative demonstration,” the “demonstration,” the “alternative plan” or, simply, the “alternative” — was drawn up, as required by law, in keeping with the OBGMA's status as a groundwater sustainability agency (GSA). The OBGMA was among the first such agencies designated by the DWR after Gov. Jerry Brown signed the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act (SGMA) of 2014. At the end of that same year, the OBGMA Board of Directors authorized an ad hoc committee to begin work on a management plan to be submitted to the DWR.

Long-lived Lion helps at Christmas tree lot

Published on Tuesday, 20 December 2016
122016 carl greenfield
Photo by Teri Formanek
Carl Greenfield, a long-time Lions Club member, assists at the Ojai Valley Lions Club Christmas tree lot.
Andra Belknap, Ojai Valley news reporter
Almost-centenarian Carl Greenfield, an Ojai Valley Lions Club member for “sixty-some years,” helped with the club’s eighth annual Christmas tree fundraising event this year. 
Greenfield has been a Lions Club member since moving to Ojai in 1947 following his return from service in World War II, said Lions Club spokeswoman Teri Formanek.

Two arrested in connection with Rabobank robberies

Published on Friday, 16 December 2016
Bill Warner, Ojai Valley News reporter
Two Ventura residents have been arrested, accused of holding up the Rabobank branch in Oak View twice earlier this year. Ruben Mendoza, 32, and James Kellner, 38, face charges of second-degree robbery in connection with the incidents, according to Sgt. Ron Chips of the Ventura County Sheriff's Office (VCSO).
On Aug. 9 and Sept. 2, a male suspect entered the Rabobank at 410 N. Ventura Ave., each time getting away with undisclosed amounts of money. By studying surveillance videos, Chips said investigators identified Mendoza, apparently casing the bank on Aug. 8. Detectives recognized Mendoza, in part, because he'd been convicted of robbing the same branch in 2008, according to Chips.
Surveillance videos and DNA evidence gathered from the Sept. 2 robbery led investigators to believe Mendoza and Kellner had collaborated on each of the two most recent robberies of the branch, Chips said. 

Council doesn’t go with the flow on water document vote

Published on Thursday, 15 December 2016
Bill Warner, Ojai Valley News
When the Ojai Basin Groundwater Management Agency (OBGMA) meets Dec. 16 to submit its “Alternative Demonstration” to the Department of Water Resources (DWR), the vote will likely be 4-1. The Ojai City Council, which holds a seat on the OBGMA Board of Directors, was unanimous in its decision Dec. 14 not to endorse the document.
Initially, the OBGMA Board was set to vote on the document when it convened in regular session Dec. 8. Paul Blatz, representing the city of Ojai, said he could not vote in favor of it at that time, though. “I haven't had time to discuss this with my colleagues,” he said, referring to the Ojai City Council. Accordingly, the Board rescheduled the final vote for Dec. 16, thereby allowing the City Council to discuss the matter.
That discussion did not trend in the Alternative Demonstration's favor. Overwhelmingly, public comment advised against the Council's endorsement. 

Kroll hearing continued until March

Published on Thursday, 15 December 2016
Bill Warner, Ojai Valley News reporter
After three days in Ventura County Superior Court, the preliminary examination for Shangri La Care Cooperative (SLCC) co-founder Jeff Kroll was continued until March 15 at 9 a.m.
The preliminary examination began Dec. 13 and has been in progress from 9:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. every day since.
Deliberations have centered around the inventory of evidence and the examination of witnesses, including Ventura County Sheriff’s Detective James Langford, who spearheaded the investigation against Kroll and two others from SLCC.

Boring becomes exciting: Next phase in water search begins

Published on Thursday, 15 December 2016

Bill Warner, Ojai Valley News reporter

The prospect of supplementing the contents of Lake Casitas by tapping an aquifer in the Santa Ynez Mountains is moving ahead. The Casitas Municipal Water District's (CMWD's) Board of Directors gave approval Dec. 14 for a contract with Water Resource Engineering Associates (WREA) to produce a design report for a test well in the Matilija sandstone formation.

CMWD General Manager Steve Wickstrum described the contract as Phase 2 of an effort to find out if the water's there. Formulation of the report is expected to take approximately eight weeks, he said. The estimated value of the contract is $38,700.

Latest sports

Ten Rangers earn TVL honors

122916nhs v san marcos 10
Ojai Valley News photo by Ken Brown
Devon Page, who earned a number of awards this season for the Rangers, powers past a San Marcos defender in one of Nordhoff’s wins. 
Mike Miller, Ojai Valley News sports editor
Ten Nordhoff High School (NHS) football players earned postseason honors from the Tri-Valley League for their efforts on the gridiron this fall. Headlining this year’s postseason honors were seniors Brendon Looker and Devon Page who both earned first-team all-TVL honors.
Looker was Nordhoff’s biggest offensive threat this season, breaking the school record for most receptions in a game. He hauled
Mang among local eight-man All-CIF honorees

122916vps football 11 12 2016 13
Ojai Valley News photo by Ken Brown
Reagan Mang earned All-CIF honors after scoring 29 touchdowns this fall for the Villanova Preparatory Wildcats.
Mike Miller, Ojai Valley News sports editor
Villanova Preparatory School (VPS) junior Reagan Mang was named to the eight-man-football all-CIF team. Mang helped the Wildcats to their best season in recent memory with an 8-3 overall record. They went 2-2 in Condor League action.
On the season, Mang threw for 426 yards and six touchdowns, and did most of his damage on the ground. The junior
Nordhoff basketball hosting gold fundraiser

122916 a5a8072
Ojai Valley News photo by Ken Brown 
The 20th annual Nordhoff High School two-person scramble, a fundraiser for the boys' and girls' basketball teams, will return to Soule Park Jan. 29 with an 11 a.m. shotgun start. The event will feature gross competition only, but as always lots of drawing prizes will be up for grabs. Participants may pay day-of but need to reserve a spot ahead of time by contacting coach Ted Cotti at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..">.
 

Allen regains LPGA card

122216 beth allen
Photo courtesy of Golfweek.com
Ojai’s Beth Allen watches an iron shot at the LPGA qualifying tournament where she tied for sixth place and regained her tour card. 
Tim Tuttle, Ojai Valley News correspondent
Beth Allen’s most successful year as a professional golfer has positioned her exactly where she wants to be — to play the tournaments of her choice on the LPGA and Ladies European Tour.
The 35-year-old Nordhoff graduate regained her LPGA Tour card
Weil’s new track team is off to the races

122216 weil molly harrold
Photo submitted 
Molly Harrold powers down the homestretch. 
The Weil track team competed in its first-ever meet in Santa Monica recently and the four runners posted solid individual times against college-level competition.
It was a windy and chilly day, according to Weil Academy track coach Ed Italo, but that did not
Channel Islands tops Ranger boys’ basketball team, twice

122216kb nhs basketball 12 2 2016 3
Ojai Valley News photo by Ken Brown
Nordhoff forward Ian Perkins (left) goes to the hoop in a game earlier this season.
Ted Cotti, Ojai Valley News correspondent
Nordhoff High School’s boys’ basketball team lost a non-league contest, 62-38, to visiting Channel Islands (4-1) Dec. 17.
Head coach Matt Murphy’s Rangers fell victim to an aggressive and effective 2-2-1 press that forced
50 years ago: Remembering Nordhoff High School’s historic CIF basketball championship

121616 1967 nhs cif champions.jpeg

Photo courtesy of Nordhoff High School 

The 1966-67 Nordhoff High School championship team includes (back row, from left) Stan Coburn, Mike Torres, Mark Mullenaux, Bruce Brubaker, Mike Probyn, Jim Sandefur, Gary Brown and head coach Fred Linkenhelt. Seated (from left) are Mike Terry, Mike Cook, Tom Spraggins and George Valle. The managers were Richard Conrad (front row left) and Rich Ingles.

Tim Tuttle, Ojai Valley News correspondent

Fifty years ago, Nordhoff embarked on a historical basketball season that stands alone in the annals of the Rangers athletic achievements. Coached by Fred Linkenhelt, they became the first Nordhoff team to win a CIF Southern Section championship. It remains Nordhoff’s only basketball CIF title.

The Rangers were 24-2 in the 1966-67 season and 11-1 in sharing the Tri-Valley League title

Dos Pueblos repeats at NHS tourney

121616img 9779

Ojai Valley News photo by Aliyah Zweig

Nordhoff senior Mikyla McGhee knifes her way to the basket in a recent game for the Lady Rangers.

Dos Pueblos girls’ basketball team defended its title at the 41st annual Nordhoff High School Girls’ Varsity Basketball Tournament Dec. 10, defeating Royal, 67-29, in the championship game.

Senior point guard Camila Casanueva earned tournament MVP honors for a second

The journey begins: Lady Rangers on the road to state wrestling championship

120816 howe wrestling 3386
Photo submitted
Michaela Howe (right), with coach Robert Hastie, made her tournament debut as a Nordhoff High School wrestler and claimed tournament MVP honors.
The Nordhoff High School (NHS) girls’ wrestling team kicked off its season Nov. 26 traveling to Carter High School in San Bernardino, where more than 300 wrestlers were in attendance.
“All three of our wrestlers to compete there are returning veterans trying to reach
Nordhoff wins battle of Ojai against Thacher on Zaucha buzzer beater

Ted Cotti, Ojai Valley News correspondent
The Thacher boys’ basketball team did not trail for the game’s first 31 minutes and 58 seconds, but Nordhoff senior Josh Zaucha drilled a 24-foot jump shot with two seconds remaining to lift the host Rangers to a dramatic 58-56 non-league victory Dec. 6.
“It’s a set we’ve run a lot, and it’s always worked well, so I thought I’d be open,” said Zaucha. “Jon (Achee) set a good screen, Jake (Williams) drew the defense and I just had to knock it down.”
Thacher led by as much as 14 points in the first half behind the play of seniors Pierre Weil
Wiggins, Nordhoff football looking ahead to 2017

120816 kb nhs st margaret 10 15 2016 20
Ojai Valley News photo by Ken Brown
The Nordhoff High School football team only won two games this fall, but team officials are optimistic that more wins are in their short-term future.
Mike Miller, Ojai Valley News sports editor
For Lance Wiggins and the Nordhoff High School (NHS) Rangers football program, the 2016 season was not what they were hoping for in terms of wins and losses. After his first season as NHS head coach, however, Wiggins thinks the program is headed in the right direction.
“We had a very good exit meeting with the players and the administration and I think we came
McArthur leads senior league turkey shooters

Dick McArthur recently shot a 64 to capture the low-net prize in the annual Soule Park Senior Men's Golf Club Turkey Shoot event.
Pinky Throckmorton (68) and Pete Shedlosky (78) were runners-up.
In other November tournament action, Dietmar Mages (69), Don Gluyas
McNeil medals in World Games

120816senior olympics art.jpeg
Photo submitted
John McNeil, of Ojai, stands on the winner’s podium with Joan McNeil after competing recently in the Huntsman World Senior Games in St. George, Utah. McNeil, who competed in cycling, earned three silver medals. The Ojai resident competed in a 20K time trial, and raced around a 1-mile flat course at altitude. A total of 325 cyclists competed in the cycling events in various age groups. McNeil raced in the 75- to 79-year-old group. In total, more than 10,500 athletes from 34 different countries took part in the games. McNeil expects to ride in the World Senior Games again in 2017.

