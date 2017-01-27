News from around the Ojai Valley

Latest sports

Ojai Valley News photo by Ken Brown

Nordhoff High School football standout Brendon Looker (No. 15) was selected to play in the 44th annual Ventura County All-Star Football game Jan. 20 at Ventura College. He helped the West team to a 30-27 victory. Looker, who had a terrific senior season for the Rangers, played wide receiver and served as the team’s kickoff specialist. While he did not have a ball thrown his way, according to NHS head coach Lance Wiggins, Looker threw a number of key blocks and had three kickoffs sail through the end zone. As a senior, Looker caught 40 passes for 599 yards and seven touchdowns.

Photo submitted

The Ojai Junior Team Tennis team took part in the Ventura County sectional championships recently. The team is made up of (from left) Shawn Rothermel, Dakota Martin, Zack Howe, coach Dan Martin, Mikel Elizalde, Victor Becker and Elias Simon.

After a successful fall season of Junior Team Tennis (JTT), which is sponsored by the Southern California Tennis Association, Team Ojai qualified to represent Ventura County in the boys’ 18-and-under division.

The local crew advanced to the sectional championships in Palm Desert.

Although the team, the members of which were recruited from among current





Photo by Dana Vancisin

Thacher’s Pierre Weil (left) and Ronald Wong play solid team defense in a game earlier this winter. Thacher is in the hunt for a league title.

Mike Miller, Ojai Valley News sports editor

When Jason Carney talks about this year’s Thacher School varsity boys’ basketball team, you can hear the excitement in his voice. “This is quite possibly the best team we’ve had since I’ve been here,” he said.

So far this season, the Toads are 9-4 overall and 5-1 in the Frontier League. They sit alone in first place

Ted Cotti, Ojai Valley News correspondent

Villanova’s boys’ basketball team recorded its first win in 10 years over crosstown, non-league rival Nordhoff High School Jan. 23, upsetting the host Rangers, 59-55.

In a game that went down to the wire — the teams were tied 11 times, and the lead

Photo submitted

The Lady Ranger wrestlers (from left) Elizabeth Neil, Courtney Young, Michaela Howe, Esmeralda Zamudio and Mikayla Miles gather after the Esperanza tournament where they placed seventh.

The Nordhoff High School (NHS) girls’ wrestling team traveled to Esperanza High School for its eighth tournament of the season Jan. 21. The Lady Rangers competed against 58 schools in the Open Invitational.

At the end of the day, Nordhoff had its best finish ever, placing

Ojai Valley News photo by Holly Roberts

Villanova Preparatory School senior defender Ian Coyne (right) and the Thacher School’s senior attacker, Ryan Jacksn, go toe-to-toe when the teams met on the pitch Jan. 19 in a crosstown battle. After being tied 1-1 at the half, the Toads exploded for three second-half goals and won, 4-1.

The 20th annual Nordhoff High School two-man scramble, a fundraiser for the school’s boys' and girls' basketball teams, returns to Soule Park Jan. 29. The shotgun start will begin at 11 a.m. There will be gross competition only, but as always, lots of drawing prizes will be available.

Participants may pay day-of, but need to reserve a spot ahead of time by contacting Ted Cotti at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . .">

Ojai Valley News photo by Ken Brown

Tony Henney (center) coached Nordhoff High School to two CIF Southern Section titles and will now take over the football program at St. Bonaventure High School in Ventura.

Mike Miller, Ojai Valley News sports editor

Just weeks after being dismissed as head football coach at Westlake High School, former Nordhoff High School head coach Tony Henney has landed on his feet at St. Bonaventure High School.

According to Henney, he will be head of the storied football program and will teach at the school. “I am just trying to take it all

Mike Miller, Ojai Valley News posts editor

The youth of the Ojai Valley now have another sports option thanks to newcomer Carl Fronhofer who is kicking off a youth wrestling program. The new offering is designed to expose interested wrestlers to the sport and will be directed at youth from kindergarten to sixth grade.

“When I arrived in Ojai this summer, my oldest son, who is 5, started asking to wrestle. When I looked around, I could not find anything available for him, so I decided to start a program myself and see where it goes,” said Fronhofer.

The new Ojai resident is no stranger to the sport. He has 13 years of NCAA Division 1 coaching

After a busy holiday-season schedule, the Nordhoff girls’ wrestling team started the second half of the 2016-2017 season by traveling to Baldwin Park. With more than 250 girls competing and 57 teams represented, the Lady Rangers placed 18th overall against some of the state’s stiffest competition.

Nordhoff freshman Michaela Howe competed in her third tournament of the season in the 137-pound weight class, along with senior Mikayla Miles who was on the other side of the bracket.

Howe went 2-2 on the day. The freshman pinned her first opponent in 1:20 in the first period, lost her second

Nordhoff High School’s (NHS) girls’ basketball team went from being winless and in last place to being .500 and in fourth place in the eight-team Frontier League, winning three games in a row last week.

The Rangers started the streak at home against Thacher, prevailing 24-15 in a defensive battle in which

Several hundred people from Ojai and nearby cities are expected to participate in the 27th annual Ojai Heart & Sole Feb. 4 at San Antonio Elementary School. Registration starts at 7 a.m. and the 5K and 10K runs start at 8 a.m.

The races encourage healthy habits while raising funds to support the AHA’s research and education efforts to fight heart disease and stroke — the nation’s No. 1 and No. 5 killers.

Heart disease, stroke and other cardiovascular diseases are the leading killers in the United

