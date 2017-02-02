News from around the Ojai Valley

Latest sports

Photo by Dana Vancisin

Thacher senior Jordan Perry plays tenacious defense in a game earlier this season. Perry is averaging more than five steals per game this season.

Mike Miller, Ojai Valley News sports editor

With the high school basketball season coming to conclusion, The Thacher School girls’ basketball team is in the mix for a playoff berth. After moving from the Condor League to the Frontier League, the Lady Toads have responded well to the increased level of competition. So far this

Mike Miller, Ojai Valley News sports editor

The Nordhoff High School boys’ wrestling team competed in the Tri-Valley League finals Jan. 25, and head coach Fender Carnine was pleased with the performance of his team.

“The tournament took place at Santa Paula High School. The four schools competing were Fillmore, Nordhoff, Santa Paula and Valencia high schools,” said Carnine. “Although

Photo submitted

Morgan Mays (right) shows off her artwork, that will be featured at this year’s Heart & Sole 5K/10K event.

The American Heart Association's (AHA) Ojai Heart & Sole 5K/10K Leadership Committee recently selected artwork by Morgan Mays, a junior at Nordhoff High School, as this year’s winning logo design.

Each year, the committee holds an artwork contest within the art classes at Matilija

Ojai Valley News photo by Holly Roberts

Nordhoff High School (NHS) and Villanova Preparatory School (VPS) recently competed in girls’ soccer action and Nordhoff rolled to a dominating 13-0 victory. VPS is in rebuilding mode and is winless on the season, and NHS is battling for a postseason berth along with The Thacher School. So far this season, NHS is 5-12-1 overall and 5-3-1 in Frontier League play. The Lady Toads are 8-2-1 overall and 7-2-1 in league. Both teams are chasing the Carpinteria Warriors who are 9-0 and Fillmore Flashes (6-2). The Lady Rangers will finish their season on the road for their final two games when they take on VPS Feb. 7 at 3 p.m. and Thacher Feb. 9 at 3:15 p.m.

Ojai Valley News photo by Ken Brown

Nordhoff High School football standout Brendon Looker (No. 15) was selected to play in the 44th annual Ventura County All-Star Football game Jan. 20 at Ventura College. He helped the West team to a 30-27 victory. Looker, who had a terrific senior season for the Rangers, played wide receiver and served as the team’s kickoff specialist. While he did not have a ball thrown his way, according to NHS head coach Lance Wiggins, Looker threw a number of key blocks and had three kickoffs sail through the end zone. As a senior, Looker caught 40 passes for 599 yards and seven touchdowns.

Photo submitted

The Ojai Junior Team Tennis team took part in the Ventura County sectional championships recently. The team is made up of (from left) Shawn Rothermel, Dakota Martin, Zack Howe, coach Dan Martin, Mikel Elizalde, Victor Becker and Elias Simon.

After a successful fall season of Junior Team Tennis (JTT), which is sponsored by the Southern California Tennis Association, Team Ojai qualified to represent Ventura County in the boys’ 18-and-under division.

The local crew advanced to the sectional championships in Palm Desert.

Although the team, the members of which were recruited from among current





Photo by Dana Vancisin

Thacher’s Pierre Weil (left) and Ronald Wong play solid team defense in a game earlier this winter. Thacher is in the hunt for a league title.

Mike Miller, Ojai Valley News sports editor

When Jason Carney talks about this year’s Thacher School varsity boys’ basketball team, you can hear the excitement in his voice. “This is quite possibly the best team we’ve had since I’ve been here,” he said.

So far this season, the Toads are 9-4 overall and 5-1 in the Frontier League. They sit alone in first place

Ted Cotti, Ojai Valley News correspondent

Villanova’s boys’ basketball team recorded its first win in 10 years over crosstown, non-league rival Nordhoff High School Jan. 23, upsetting the host Rangers, 59-55.

In a game that went down to the wire — the teams were tied 11 times, and the lead

Photo submitted

The Lady Ranger wrestlers (from left) Elizabeth Neil, Courtney Young, Michaela Howe, Esmeralda Zamudio and Mikayla Miles gather after the Esperanza tournament where they placed seventh.

The Nordhoff High School (NHS) girls’ wrestling team traveled to Esperanza High School for its eighth tournament of the season Jan. 21. The Lady Rangers competed against 58 schools in the Open Invitational.

At the end of the day, Nordhoff had its best finish ever, placing

Ojai Valley News photo by Holly Roberts

Villanova Preparatory School senior defender Ian Coyne (right) and the Thacher School’s senior attacker, Ryan Jacksn, go toe-to-toe when the teams met on the pitch Jan. 19 in a crosstown battle. After being tied 1-1 at the half, the Toads exploded for three second-half goals and won, 4-1.

The 20th annual Nordhoff High School two-man scramble, a fundraiser for the school’s boys' and girls' basketball teams, returns to Soule Park Jan. 29. The shotgun start will begin at 11 a.m. There will be gross competition only, but as always, lots of drawing prizes will be available.

Participants may pay day-of, but need to reserve a spot ahead of time by contacting Ted Cotti at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . .">

Ojai Valley News photo by Ken Brown

Tony Henney (center) coached Nordhoff High School to two CIF Southern Section titles and will now take over the football program at St. Bonaventure High School in Ventura.

Mike Miller, Ojai Valley News sports editor

Just weeks after being dismissed as head football coach at Westlake High School, former Nordhoff High School head coach Tony Henney has landed on his feet at St. Bonaventure High School.

According to Henney, he will be head of the storied football program and will teach at the school. “I am just trying to take it all

Mike Miller, Ojai Valley News posts editor

The youth of the Ojai Valley now have another sports option thanks to newcomer Carl Fronhofer who is kicking off a youth wrestling program. The new offering is designed to expose interested wrestlers to the sport and will be directed at youth from kindergarten to sixth grade.

“When I arrived in Ojai this summer, my oldest son, who is 5, started asking to wrestle. When I looked around, I could not find anything available for him, so I decided to start a program myself and see where it goes,” said Fronhofer.